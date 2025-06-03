Premier League transfer race heats up ahead of new season

With the 2025-26 season still weeks away, Premier League clubs are already scrambling to strengthen their squads-- fuelled by the looming Club World Cup. Here are five names dominating the early headlines.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen → Liverpool?)

Fresh off a historic double-winning season under Xabi Alonso, Wirtz is top of Liverpool's wishlist. The Reds have reportedly seen a £109 million bid rejected, with Leverkusen holding firm for £125 million. If the deal goes through, it would smash the British transfer record. Liverpool have already sealed a deal for Jeremie Frimpong, and Wirtz's arrival would be a statement move by Arne Slot.

Bruno Fernandes rejects big money move to Al Hilal

Bruno Fernandes has rejected a huge offer worth between £80m and £100m from Saudi Pro-League club Al-Hilal who will take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Manchester United endured their worst campaign in over five decades, and faced losing their club captain who had hinted at a possible departure, saying, "If the club thinks it's time to part ways... it is what it is." However, after discussing the matter with his family, Fernandes has informed Al-Hilal he will not be joining them.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford → Man Utd?)

United are targeting Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo to inject goals. The Cameroonian forward netted 20 times last season and shone in Ivan Toney's absence. Mbeumo prefers a move to Old Trafford, though Arsenal, Newcastle, and Spurs are also in pursuit. He could join new signing Matheus Cunha in a revamped United attack.

Sancho to go back to Man Utd

Chelsea have opted not to sign winger Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis and will instead pay a £5m penalty to send the player back to Manchester United after the winger failed to agree personal terms at Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old joined Chelsea on loan in August last year in a deal that featured an obligation to buy him for up to £25 million or pay to get out of the deal. Sancho ended the season with five goals and 10 assists in 42 games for the Blues.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon → Arsenal?)

After scoring a staggering 54 goals for Sporting, Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is high on Arsenal's radar. The Gunners are seeking a proven finisher, and although his €100m buyout clause could be a hurdle, a deal closer to €70m is possible. Gyokeres' past struggles in England raise questions, but Arsenal are also monitoring Benjamin Sesko and have cooled interest in Alexander Isak.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace → ???)

Palace hero Eberechi Eze, fresh from netting the winner in the FA Cup final, is attracting interest from the league's elite. Manchester City see him as a potential successor to Kevin De Bruyne, while Arsenal and Spurs are also keen. His £68 million release clause makes him a realistic target in a summer of big moves.