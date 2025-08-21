Premier League shatters spending record after Leeds land Okafor

Leeds United have splashed £18 million to bring in AC Milan striker Noah Okafor, pushing Premier League spending this summer to a staggering £2.37 billion -- a new all-time high.

The 24-year-old Switzerland international has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road, becoming Leeds' latest marquee signing as they look to strengthen their frontline.

Okafor's arrival officially takes the Premier League beyond its previous record of £2.36 billion in a single transfer window, set just last summer, according to data from FootballTransfers.com.

And with more than a week left before the window closes, that figure is only set to soar.

Six clubs have smashed their own transfer records this window.

Brentford signed Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth in a deal worth up to £42.5m.

Bournemouth themselves shelled out £34.6m for French defender Bafodé Diakité.

Newly-promoted Burnley spent £25m on French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, while fellow newcomers Sunderland forked out £26m on Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra -- a deal that could climb to £30m with add-ons.

Nottingham Forest smashed their record twice, first landing Swiss winger Dan Ndoye from Bologna, then topping it with Omari Hutchison from Ipswich in a £37.5m swoop.

The headline move of the summer so far came in June, when Liverpool secured German playmaker Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in a £100m deal, with a further £16m in potential add-ons. If those clauses are met, Wirtz will become the most expensive player in British football history -- eclipsing the £107m Chelsea paid Benfica for Enzo Fernández in 2023.