Splurge kings Chelsea lead Europe in summer sales earnings

Chelsea's summer transfer business has shown no signs of slowing down as The Blues continue to boast their mastery at selling.

The Blues have pulled off another masterstroke, shipping out fringe defender Renato Veiga to Villarreal in a £26m deal -- a club-record for the Spanish side -- and in the process taking their summer sales past a staggering £250m.

Veiga, 22, made only 18 appearances after arriving from FC Basel in 2024 for £12m, but Chelsea have more than doubled their money by offloading the Portugal international.

Deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca, Veiga was relegated to Chelsea's infamous "bomb squad" last season -- a group of senior players away from the first team -- after demanding to play at centre-back instead of left-back. A brief loan at Juventus and interest from Atletico Madrid followed, before Villarreal swooped in.

The Blues have now raised an estimated £251.7m -- the highest by any club so far this summer -- from 11 player sales, helping balance their £277m splurge on nine new signings this window. Among the headline exits are Noni Madueke to Arsenal for an initial £48m, Joao Felix to Saudi side Al-Nassr in a £43.7m deal, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's £28m switch to Everton.

It's not quite over for The Blues in this transfer window as More business is expected to happen at Stamford Bridge. Manchester United's out-of-favour winger Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons are both believed to favour moves to West London over rival European giants. Reports suggest Garnacho has already agreed personal terms, with Chelsea and Manchester United now settling out a fee, while Simons' transfer hinges on further departures.

Chelsea's outgoings may not stop at Veiga. The club are still open to offers for Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Axel Disasi before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

