Kings, Mohammedan make Independence Cup semifinals

Bashundhara Kings forward Dorielton Gomes celebrates with Sheikh Mursalin after scoring the winning goal against Bangladesh Army at the Kings Arena. Photo: STAR

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings and Mohammedan Sporting Club advanced to the semifinals of the Independence Cup after posting hard-fought victories in the last two quarterfinals at two separate venues yesterday.

Kings, two-time champions, handed a 2-1 defeat to Bangladesh Army Football Team in an intense battle at the Bashundhara Kings Arena while Mohammedan confirmed their semifinal berth for the first time in nine years with a nail-biting 1-0 win over Chittagong Abahani at Birshreshtha Shaheed Flight Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

At Kings Arena, Kings did not risk playing their second-string side after being held to a goalless draw against Ctg Abahani in their last group last match, instead turned up with a full-strength side, drafting in all four foreign players against the services team, who were playing without any foreign player.

However, Army surprisingly kept their superior opponents at bay for 35 minutes before Kings' Uzbek defender Boburbek Yuldashov broke the deadlock in the 36th minute with a close-range header off a Miguel Ferreira corner-kick.

Kings, though, could hardly expose the Army defence in the first half but they created better chances after the break even though forwards Dorielton Gomes and Rakib Hossain squandered two good opportunities to double the lead.

Army hit back in the 61st minute, against the run of play, taking advantage from a dreadful error from Kings' goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Sraban, who failed to control a back pass from a teammate. Ranjan Sikder snatched the ball to cut it back to Shahriar Emon, who placed it home to score the equaliser.

Kings did not take too much time to restore their lead as left-back Saad Uddin darted into the box to deliver a cross for unmarked Dorielton, who tapped in from close range to confirm Kings' semifinal clash against Abahani.

Meanwhile Mohammedan, who could not get out of the quarterfinal stage of the Independence Cup since winning it last time in 2014, overcame the hurdle to set up a semifinal clash against Rahmatganj MFS.

The match in Munshiganj was basically confined in the midfield with both sides showing lack of urgency even though Mohammedan captain Soleymane Diabate wasted an easy chance to break the deadlock in the before Uzbek midfielder Muzaffarjon Muzaffarov found the back of Chittagong Abahani net with a brilliant free-kick from 25 yards out six minutes into the extra time of first-half.