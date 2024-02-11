Football
Sun Feb 11, 2024 10:45 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 10:54 AM

‘It was the best performance of the season’

PHOTO: REUTERS

Vinicius Jr was one of the standout performers in Real Madrid's emphatic 4-0 win over LaLiga title challengers Girona on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

The hosts opened the scoring after six minutes as Vinicius picked up Fede Valverde's pass to curl a superb long-range shot in for his seventh league goal of the season.

"It was the best performance of the season. We did everything the coach asked of us. We pressed like we had to and then dropped deeper. That's the difference. When this team is up for it, we're very hard to beat. And this was top opposition today. We have to keep this up to win LaLiga, " said Vinicius.

Regarding his thunderbolt, he added: "I don't tend to shoot from outside the box but I felt confident and I didn't get to play the last game and it came off. I'm thrilled but now we have to rest up before Tuesday." 

"It was the best game of the season, all very good. the challenge increases the level of the team," Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference.
"Vinicius had a top game when he plays at this level and has this attitude he is the best in the world. Bellingham has a sprained ankle, he will be tested tomorrow."
 

