What Bellingham said to referee that earned him a red

Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano talks with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the La Liga match against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium on March 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

Jude Bellingham screamed obscenities at referee Gil Manzano after the final whistle was blown seconds before he scored for Real Madrid at Valencia.

Bellingham netted a header with the score at 2-2 but the final whistle had already been blown by Manzano, seemingly before the cross was played in. Bellingham, though, confronted the official after the game in chaotic scenes, and was subsequently shown a red card.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Bellingham said: "It's a f*cking goal, the ball is in the air, what the f*ck is that?!"

Bellingham also retweeted a fan's tweet, claiming that it was a "scandal" that the goal was chalked off.

Real had come from 2-0 down to level proceedings, thanks to a brace from Vinicius Junior. They remain top of La Liga after the draw and are now seven points clear of second-placed Girona and nine clear of Barcelona in third. Both chasing sides have a game in hand, however, so the lead may well shrink on Sunday.

Real will reportedly appeal Bellingham's red card and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for next weekend's clash with Celta Vigo. First, they play RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday; they hold a 1-0 lead.