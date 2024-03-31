Raphinha strike earns Barca win over 10-man Las Palmas

Football
Barcelona's Raphinha scores a goal. Photo: Reuters

A second-half header by winger Raphinha earned second-placed Barcelona a 1-0 win over Las Palmas in LaLiga on Saturday after the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

The win took Barca to 67 points after 30 games, five points behind Real Madrid and five above third-placed Girona, who both have a game in hand. Las Palmas sit 12th on 37.

Barcelona forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha were denied early goals for an offside in the build-up before the Brazilian found the net in the 59th minute, heading a superb cross by substitute Joao Felix into the top corner.

Las Palmas went down to 10 men after 24 minutes when goalkeeper Alvaro Valles was sent off after rushing towards the oncoming Raphinha and bringing him down.

