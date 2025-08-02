‘Hopeful he’ll stay’: Inter Miami coach on Messi

Football
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. Photo: Reuters

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano is optimistic that Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi will extend his stay at the club.

Messi's contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club is set to run out in December, and according to reports, the player and Inter Miami officials are holding private talks about extending his contract for up to three more years until 2028.

"Regarding Leo, we all hope he renews his contract," Mascherano addressed Messi's status ahead of the League Cup fixture against Nacexa on Saturday.

"It'll be a decision between him and the club - it's something they've been discussing privately. When the time is right, and if they reach an agreement, they'll announce it. I also saw those rumors, but all I can say is that we're all hopeful he'll stay with us."

The 38-year-old had joined the club in July of 2023.

