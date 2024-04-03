Football
AFP, Madrid
Wed Apr 3, 2024 10:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 11:04 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Goalkeeper in Spain suspended after being racially abused

AFP, Madrid
Wed Apr 3, 2024 10:41 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 11:04 PM
Photo: Instagram

Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Sarr was suspended for two matches in Spain on Wednesday after receiving a red card following an altercation with an opposition fan who racially abused him.

Sarr, who plays for third-division club Rayo Majadahonda, was sent off for jumping into the stands and confronting a supporter who had repeatedly insulted him during a match against Sestao last weekend.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His teammates did not want to finish the match and returned to the dressing rooms, denouncing the "unacceptable racist insults".

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) acknowledged Sarr was "seriously offended", but banned him for his reaction.

It also criticised Sarr and his teammates for not reporting the racist chanting earlier in the game when it had first started.

Sestao were fined 6,000 euros ($6,500) and ordered to play their next two home games behind closed doors, but were awarded a 3-0 forfeit victory for the game against Rayo Majadahonda, whose players had refused to complete the match.

The Spanish press called on authorities not to sanction Sarr if Spain "really wants to end racism" in stadiums.

"The victim cannot be punished," read a headline in sports daily Marca.

Sarr said what he had suffered "was something horrible, something that I could not bear, very sad", in a press conference on Tuesday.

"My daughter deserves a better world. I am fighting and will fight for her," he added in an Instagram post.

Related topic:
Cheikh SarrSpainSpanish footballRacismRacistRayo Majadahonda
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

ECB recommends £500,000 fine for Yorkshire after racism scandal

La Liga make new complaint after Vinicius racially abused

Alcaraz hopes for swift resolution to Rubiales kiss scandal

'I didn't want to criticise Vinicius' with tweet: Tebas

Mike Maignan

Milan keeper Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গুলি ছুড়তে ছুড়তে থানচি ছাড়ে ৪০-৫০ জন সন্ত্রাসী

সশস্ত্র দলটির সঙ্গে কয়েকজন নারী ছিলেন জানিয়ে এক ব্যবসায়ী বলেন, ডাকাতির সময় আমরা ব্যাংকের ভেতরে ছিলাম। প্রায় ১৫ জন সন্ত্রাসী ব্যাংকে ঢুকে সবাইকে হাত ওপরে তুলতে বলে কয়েক জনের মাথায় অস্ত্র ঠেকিয়ে রাখে।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আমি ও রেহানা জনগণের স্বার্থে আমাদের সব সম্পত্তি ট্রাস্টে দান করেছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification