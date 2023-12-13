Football
Reuters
Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:18 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:33 AM

Most Viewed

Football

EPL clubs agree 5-year limit on transfer fee amortisation

Reuters
Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:18 AM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:33 AM
Newcastle United players during the warm up before the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on December 10, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Premier League clubs have voted to limit the period over which a player's transfer fee can be spread in their accounts to five years, the league announced on Tuesday.

Previously, clubs could amortise the cost of a transfer fee over the full length of any contract.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Premier League shareholders today agreed to amend the rule on amortisation of player registration costs to bring it in line with UEFA's regulations," the league said in a statement.

"Going forward, a five-year maximum will apply to all new or extended contracts."

The clubs have also agreed to a rule amendment which allows the Premier League Board to stop a club from registering more players when a club owes a transfer debt to another Premier League or EFL club until the outstanding debt has been paid.

Related topic:
English Premier League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

EPL reportedly loses bid to ban loans between associated clubs

3w ago

Managers should be 'involved' in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino

2w ago

'Adorable' Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot

2w ago

Liverpool face test of title credentials at Spurs

Arteta labels Arsenal loss 'a disgrace' after VAR controversy

|বাংলাদেশ

আইএমএফের ঋণের দ্বিতীয় কিস্তির অর্থ পেল বাংলাদেশ: অর্থমন্ত্রী

এ দফার কিস্তির পরিমাণ ৬৮ কোটি ১০ লাখ ডলার।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আমরা কোনো বিরোধী দলকে হয়রানি করছি না: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification