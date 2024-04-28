Ruben Amorim issues apology over Premier League meeting

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has expressed regret regarding his recent meeting with West Ham United, saying it was 'a mistake' and one that he will have to accept and live with.

Reports emerged on Monday afternoon that Amorim had travelled to London to hold discussions with the Hammers, raising the hopes of some of their fans who are eager to see David Moyes depart and a new man step into the managerial hot-seat.

The meeting was later confirmed to have been three hours in length with Amorim flying back to Portugal immediately after and then swarmed by journalists upon his arrival.

Of what was said, the 39-year-old refused to disclose, instead hinting that much will be revealed on the day of Sporting's next press conference.

On Saturday, Amorim - who was also a target for Liverpool until recently - rather dramatically revealed: "My trip was a mistake, the timing was completely wrong, it didn't seem right at the time.

"It was wrong, especially when I'm so demanding with the players and always the first to say that each one's actions can overpower the team. I have already removed players from the squad for much less.

"It was a mistake, I have to accept it and live with it."

Amorim added: "It didn't seem so bad at the time, but thinking about it later it's very clear. I gave explanations to the players and the staff. Now it's time to move on.

"I'm so sorry and I apologise to fans, club and players".

Neither West Ham nor Sporting have commented on the matter. The focus for Sporting remains on securing a victory over Porto to clinch the Primeira Liga title on Sunday while the Hammers dented Liverpool's hopes of the Premier League title with a 2-2 draw on Saturday.