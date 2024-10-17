Curtain rises with India-Pakistan clash

The curtain on the 7th SAFF Women's Championship is set to rise today at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, with the seven South Asian nations eager to show their potential and vie for the prestigious title.

India, who had established their supremacy in the regional championship by becoming champions five times in a row, are set to renew their old rivalry with Pakistan in the opening match of Group A at 5:30pm Bangladesh time.

While India are ahead both in terms of record and depth of squad, Pakistan can pose threat to their neighbours, thanks to the inclusion of Saudi Arabia-based midfielder Maria Khan, Canada-based goalkeeper Rumaysa Khan and USA-based forward Isra Khan.

Paying respect to their opponents, both India coach Santosh Kashyap and Pakistan coach Adeel Rizki expected a very exciting opening match.

However, it is the defending champions Bangladesh who are expected to grab most spotlight in Group A as well as in the championship, especially after the way they outshone subcontinent's powerhouses India and Nepal two years ago to clinch their maiden title at this very venue.

Since the introduction of the championship in 2010, Bangladesh have advanced to the knockout stage in all but the 2012 edition. The two-time finalists are being considered as one of title contenders this time around too, given the fact that they have taken nearly three months of preparation under Peter Butler.

At the pre-tournament conference in Kathmandu yesterday, all participating teams disclosed their desire goals and promised to offer fight in each and every game. Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun believes all the players and all the teams are excited for the tournament.

"I think everyone feels excitement for SAFF Women's Championship and every team have come here with good preparation," Sabina said. "We have been preparing for this tournament for a few months and we have taken a good preparation and our team is ready for the tournament."

Pakistan captain Maria was excited ahead of their 'World Cup' campaign.

"I'm excited and we are ready to complete and excited. This is our World Cup and we are very excited for it," said Maria.

Tournament favourites India's coach Kashyap rated Bangladesh, Nepal and other participants highly ahead of the tournament.

"All the teams are very close in terms of quality, and they fight hard. Whether it's the men's or women's teams, we can't afford to think we are the favourites and will win easily. It won't be like that for sure and we have to battle for every moment in every match.

"I have also seen Bangladesh and Nepal play, and I expect all the games to be closely contested. So, what happens on match day can be unpredictable. It depends on how the players perform under pressure and other factors," said the India coach.