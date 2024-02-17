City look to maintain summit rally

Chelsea appear lambs to the slaughter ahead of a trip to Manchester City on Saturday with the English champions hitting top form as the business end of the season approaches.

However, Pep Guardiola's men could have ground to make up in the Premier League title race by the time they kick off at the Etihad with Liverpool, who visit Brentford, and Arsenal, who play Burnley away from home, in action before them on Saturday.

City trail Liverpool by two points and are ahead of Arsenal only on goal difference, but have a game in hand on both their main title rivals.

While the Citizens endeavour to chase down Liverpool at the summit, their West London counterparts are seeking to boost their hopes of securing a top-seven finish.

Chelsea will be counting on their most successful recruit of the season, Cole Palmer, who was bought from City.

"I'm looking forward to going back to the Etihad. It will be strange, a weird feeling, but I'm looking forward to it and the team's looking forward to it," said Palmer.

Chelsea will need Palmer in top form if they are to halt the 11-game winning run that has put City in contention for another treble.

Even in a difficult season for the Blues, Palmer has shone with 12 goals and nine assists in 28 appearances, including a late equaliser when City were held 4-4 at Stamford Bridge in November.

Highlights

*A win would see Manchester City extend their winning streak to 12 games in all competitions, and seven in the Premier League.

*City have won six of their last eight home fixtures against Chelsea.

*Chelsea kept only one clean sheet in their last 19 Premier League meetings against City.