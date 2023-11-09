Australia announce squad for FIFA qualifiers clash against Bangladesh

Australia announced a formidable 23-man squad for their forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier Group I matches against Bangladesh and Palestine on Thursday.

Australia, who are the favourites to finish at the top in the four-team group where the other teams are Lebanon and Palestine, will host Bangladesh in Melbourne on November 16 in both team's opening match in the qualifiers' campaign.

Australia coach Graham Arnold has called up a couple of 24-year-olds in forward Kusini Yengi and goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer while experienced players Andrew Redmayne and Milos Degenek have been left out.

"It's important that we build and maintain a momentum that will see us be successful throughout this campaign and beyond," Arnold said.

"We're all really looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd, the connection we have with our fans and the energy and support they bring is a huge driver for us – I know the players can't wait," he added.

The Bangladesh team, who defeated the Maldives in the pre-qualifiers, will leave for Australia on Friday.

After the match against Australia, Bangladesh will host Lebanon at home on November 21.

Australia squad: Mat Ryan, Joe Gauci, Ashley Maynard-Brewer*; Aziz Behich, Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Ryan Strain; Keanu Baccus, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill; Brandon Borrello, Martin Boyle, Mitch Duke, Craig Goodwin, Jamie Maclaren, Sam Silvera, Kusini Yengi.