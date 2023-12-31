Club structure needs overhaul to sustain progress in new year: Alfaz

Bangladesh players celebrated after scoring their first goal against Maldives at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on October 17, 2023. Photo: BFF

Footballer-turned-coach Alfaz Ahmed emphasised on professionalism at club level to build on Bangladesh's impressive performance in 2023 for improved displays in the future. The legendary striker believes that there is no alternative to producing star players in order to bringing the glory days of football back.

"It's good news for our football that we have slightly improved in 2023. But we must understand that our problems remain the same as earlier, with the lack of professionalism at club level topping the list," Alfaz told The Daily Star while evaluating Bangladesh's football in 2023.

Bangladesh had a fair number of good results in 2023, including come-from-behind wins against Bhutan and Maldives in the SAFF Championship, two draws against Afghanistan in FIFA friendlies and another draw against Lebanon in the World Cup Qualifiers group stage in Dhaka. The national team, as a result, improved its FIFA ranking by 10 places.

The former striker picked the 2-1 win against Maldives in the second leg of the preliminary round of the World Cup Qualifiers in October as one game that he would remember for a long time.

"Bangladesh's game against Maldives had everything," Alfaz said, while raising question whether such sporadic successes would be sustainable unless there is a proper system in place.

"You need to handle football properly these days because it's a big business now. I am not sure if we can even achieve 20 to 25 percent of that to fulfill the criteria of a professional football league.

"Only a few clubs are trying to do something despite fighting financial constraints but it's not enough. One club [Bashundhara Kings] is now dictating all the terms. This is not an ideal scenario for any football nation," Alfaz opined.

Sheikh Morsalin and Rakib Hossain scored a goal apiece and combined to effect an own goal as Bangladesh took a 3-1 lead at half-time against Bhutan. Photo: BFF

A few youngsters were impressive in domestic football, and some were good in international football too. Sheikh Morsalin is one such footballer who hogged the spotlight, scoring eye-catching and crucial goals in the SAFF Championship and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Alfaz, however, was not willing to make any final calls on the attacking midfielder as he felt Morsalin still has ample room for improvement.

"I think it's too early to say that there is a future star in Morsalin. You must consider one thing before making such judgment and that is he is yet to become a regular member for his club. You have to show your worth both in the national team and at the club circuit if you want to be a real star," said Alfaz, who felt Rakib Hossain was the most improved player of this season

The 50-year-old coach, who has been at the helm of Mohammedan since last year, pointed his finger at the poor club structure for the lack of emergence of quality players.

"Where are new players? Where will they come from?" Alfaz questioned. "Without permanent club grounds, ideal accommodation, food, gym facilities, and most importantly age-level teams, how can you expect to get players in future? You may find few promising players for a short period of time by bypassing the system but you will never get your required number of quality players without a proper system in place."