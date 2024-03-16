Bangladesh squad announced for Australia WODIS

Bangladesh women's cricket team players celebrate after sealing the Twenty20 series over Pakistan. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 15-person squad for Bangladesh women's team's maiden bilateral ODI series against Australia at home starting on March 21.

Experienced batter Shamima Sultana and all-rounder Lata Mondol lost their place in the squad and were replaced by 15-year-old off-spinner Nishita Akter Nishi and uncapped Farzana Hoque Lisa.

Although Lata wasn't named in the main squad, she was included in the standby list along with Fariha Islam Trisna and Shorifa Khatun.

The team will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Nigar Sultana and off-spinner Nahida Akter will continue as her deputy.

Experienced players Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam also missed the cut.

The second and third matches of the ODI series will be played on March 24 and 27 respectively.

The ODI series is part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship.

The 50-overs series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

All six matches will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The Australia team will arrive in Dhaka tomorrow.

ODI SQUAD

Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter (VC), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Hoque Lisa

Stand by

Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Lata Mondol