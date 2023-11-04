Tigresses take on Pak in 1st Women’s ODI today

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana and her Pakistan counterpart Nida Dar stand beside the WODI trophy ahead of the series-opener in Mirpur yesterday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh women's team will take on Pakistan in the first Women's ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today in a bid to improve their standing in the ICC Women's Championship.

Bangladesh are currently ranked ninth in the 10-team competition with just one win in nine games.

The Nigar Sultana-led side could count themselves a bit unlucky as three of those matches ended in no-result due to inclement weather.

Now, the Tigresses have a chance to make upward strides in the league, where the top five teams and hosts India will secure a spot in the forthcoming edition of the women's 50-over World Cup in 2025.

"The points up for grabs in this ODI series are very important for us. We all know what a good team Pakistan are. Our plan will be to go match by match," Nigar told the media a day before the series.

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan have won six matches against each other in 12 encounters in the format.

Nigar hopes that her team will carry the momentum from their 2-1 win in the preceding Twenty20 series against the same opponents and that every member of the team would contribute towards a victory.

"I want everyone in the team to contribute. We definitely have match winners in our team but all of us need to play as a unit and support them," said the wicketkeeper-batter.

The women's team's T20 series win over Pakistan provided some relief for the country's cricket fans who are dealing with the utter disappointment the men's team have dished out in the ongoing World Cup.

Nigar shielded the men's team and asked the fans to support the Tigers.

"They are going through a strenuous period. Whatever they are trying to do, it's not coming off. That doesn't mean we can't play better cricket. As a player, as a cricket fan, all of us need to back them."