Tigresses suffer heavy defeat in first Australia ODI

Bangladesh women's team suffered a comprehensive 118-run defeat at the hands of world champions Australia in the opening match of the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two sides at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Chasing 214, the hosts got bundled out for a mere 95 in 36 overs, losing their final eight wickets for 25 runs as they failed to cope against an Australian team that was on the money with the ball and sharp on the field.

Captain Nigar Sultana top scored with 27 off 64 balls and was among the three batters who got into double-figures for Bangladesh.

For the Aussies, off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner picked up three wickets while three wickets came in runouts.

The Tigresses lost opener Fargana Haque in the very first over when pacer Megan Schutt had the right-handed batter edge one back to the wicketkeeper with just the second delivery of the innings.

While pacers Schutt and Kim Garth were getting the ball to move in the air on a gloomy day, spinners also managed to get turn and bounce almost from the beginning in Mirpur.

Gardner removed Murshida Khatun (10 off 24) in the eighth over, reducing the Tigresses to two for 21 in 7.2 overs.

Skipper Joty and opener Sobhana Mostary did some rebuilding, stitching together a 49-run third-wicket stand.

However, just when Bangladesh looked to be getting in control of things, Sobhana was bowled around the leg while trying to sweep leg-spinner Alana King in the 18th over after making 17 off 38 deliveries.

The next three Tigresses to fall were all victims of run-outs. Fahima Khatun and Ritu Moni were caught short of their ground with two direct hits and skipper Joty (27 off 64) only had herself to blame as she did not place her bat inside the crease.

Kim Garth and Gardner shared the final four wickets to put Bangladesh out of their misery.

Earlier, Annabel Sutherland hit an unbeaten 58 off 76 balls and Alana King struck a quickfire 46 off 31 balls with five sixes, four of which came in the final over against leg-spinner Fahima Khatun's 50th over which cost 29 runs, to take Australia to 213-7 in their 50 overs.