BCB directors send letter of No Confidence against Faruque, seek removal

Eight board directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have jointly sent a letter of no confidence against current BCB president Faruque Ahmed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports today and asked the ministry to revoke Faruque's membership in the board.

The eight board directors who have signed the letter sent to the ministry are – Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Fahim Sinha, Saiful Alam Swapan Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rahman Mithu, Mahbub Anam, Kazi Enam Ahmed, Manjur Alam and Mohammad Salahuddin.

Akram Khan is the only board director who did not sign the letter. The Daily Star reached out to Iftekhar Rahman Mithu for a comment but he declined, saying everything they wanted to say is written in the letter.

Faruque, who ascended to presidency after the ouster of the Awami League regime in the face of a student-led people's movement, was nominated into the cricket board by the National Sports Council and was then elected by the board directors as the new president.

But his tenure as president has been turbulent and now the walls are seemingly closing in on Faruque.

As Faruque was nominated into the board by the NSC, the board directors asked the ministry to take the necessary legal steps to revoke its nomination.

Faruque has already told the media that some government official has told him not to continue as president any longer and former Bangladesh cricketer Aminul Islam Bulbul is the likeliest to replace him. Bulbul has also confirmed that he was contacted by the sports ministry for a role at the BCB and that he has agreed to do it.

Faruque, however, told The Daily Star earlier that he doesn't want to step down.

"I'm not thinking about stepping down for the time being. Nobody has given me a valid reason to do so. Why should I leave when others continue in their positions? First, I need to know the actual reason. Second, I didn't take this role on my own, I was selected. Since I was brought here, I deserve to know what my crime is and why I should resign," Faruque said.