Shanto rues two run outs after Australia defeat

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne runs out Bangladesh's Mahmudullah during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on November 11, 2023. Photo: AFP

Stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto rued the two run outs in the Bangladesh innings against Australia, saying that the match in Pune could've panned out differently had it not happened.

"The two run-outs were crucial," said Shanto, who captained Bangladesh after Shakib Al Hasan's finger injury forced him out of the game.

Shanto and Mahmudullah were the two Bangladesh batters who got run out in the match after getting starts.

Shanto made 45 off 57 before getting run out in an attempt to steal a second run. His departure brought Mahmudullah to the middle, who also fell a victim to a run out after making 32 off 28 balls. Both the run outs were completed by Marnus Labuschagne.

"After the run outs we lost momentum. If we had made 340-350 it could have been different," Shanto said in the post-match presentation.

Shanto was also critical of his spinners Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who couldn't put any pressure on Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith in the middle overs.

"We did not bowl well in the middle overs [the spinners especially]. The fast bowlers bowled well. We need to improve in the middle overs."

This was Bangladesh's seventh defeat in what has been a disappointing World Cup for the Tigers.

The stand-in captain said that now is the time to reflect what went wrong for them in the tournament.

"We did not play our best at the World Cup as a team, in both bowling and batting. Want to look at what we can do better moving forward… We will look back at all nine matches and see where we have to improve as a team."

Earlier, Hridoy ensured Bangladesh posted 306-8 with a 74-run knock where the 22-year-old struck five fours and two sixes in a 79-ball knock.

Bangladesh finished with their best total of the tournament, only to suffer disappointment as Australia comfortably chased down their target with overs to spare.

In reply, Marsh blasted his second big century of the World Cup as Australia primed themselves for the semi-finals by cruising to their seventh straight victory with an eight-wicket win,

Australia lost Travis Head early in their chase of 307 but fellow opener David Warner (53) and Marsh (177 not out) forged a 120-run partnership for the second wicket before the five-time world champions comfortably got home in 44.4 overs.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins heaped praise on Marsh and struck a confident tone ahead of the semi-finals.

"The tempo that he played at was sustainable and he's a scary prospect to have.

"Seven games in a row... Even when we weren't at our best in some of those games, we came away with a win."

Marsh reached his third one-day international century in 87 deliveries and ended with 17 fours and nine sixes as he turned the screws on Bangladesh in a 175-run stand with Steve Smith (63 not out), who returned to the side after a bout of vertigo.

"Can't wait for the semi-final, it's going to be a ripper," said man-of-the-match Marsh. "We're bloody pumped to get to Kolkata."

Marsh had briefly returned home last week following his grandfather's death.

"I'm sure my nana, mum and all the family will be watching at home, so hopefully it's put a smile on their faces. My pop was a great man and they celebrated his life yesterday."