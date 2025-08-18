Joty shines with bat in opening fixture of World Cup preparatory tournament

Wicketkeeper-batter Nigar Sultana Joty, pacer Marufa Akter, and leg-spinner Fahima Khatun stood out as Team Red defeated Team Green by 32 runs in the opening match of the Women's Challenge Cup at BKSP-3 on Monday.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sent in to bat, Team Red were bundled out for 144 in 47.4 overs, with skipper Joty top-scoring with a 131-ball 78 . Her effort stood out in an otherwise disappointing batting display, with little contribution from the rest of the lineup.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

In reply, Team Green folded for 112 in 40.1 overs as Marufa and Fahima ran through the batting order. Marufa returned impressive figures of 4-13, while Fahima claimed 4-20, the duo combining for eight wickets to seal a comfortable victory for Team Red.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The Challenge Cup is being played as a tri-series involving Team Red, Team Green, and the men's Under-15 national team, serving as part of the women's side's preparation for the ICC Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.