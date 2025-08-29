Football
Reuters
Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:27 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:34 PM

Football
Football

Argentine Garnacho shown the door at Man United, bound for Chelsea

Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:27 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:34 PM
Reuters
Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:34 PM
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes react in a Europa League fixture on January 23, 2025. Photo; Reuters

Manchester United have agreed to sell Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea for 40 million pounds ($54 million), a source close to United said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old's sale value would be the fourth largest for a United player after Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Angel di Maria.

Garnacho, who played 93 Premier League matches for United, was among five players seeking to exit the club this summer, along with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho. Rashford joined Barcelona on loan last month.

Manager Ruben Amorim has left Garnacho out of his squad this season, as United failed to win their first two Premier League games before being knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

Chelsea host Fulham in the Premier League on Friday.

