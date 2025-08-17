Battle of No.9s as Man Utd host Arsenal

It's not just Arsenal versus Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. It's Viktor Gyokeres against Benjamin Sesko –- a clash of two blockbuster summer signings who could define the Premier League's new season for their respective sides.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has finally landed the cutting edge his side desperately lacked.

In comes Gyokeres, the £66 million powerhouse from Sporting Lisbon who plundered 97 goals in just 102 appearances in Portugal, much of which came under United's current manager Ruben Amorim. His pace, power and ruthlessness in front of goal are designed to end Arsenal's 20-year title drought and may finally be the missing key to Arteta's puzzle.

Across the dugout, United manager Amorim is banking everything on Sesko. Signed from RB Leipzig for £73.7 million, the 22-year-old towering Slovenian, who has scored 39 times in 87 games for the German side, has already drawn comparisons to Erling Haaland with his height, movement and finishing.

"I don't need to tell Ben, 'Ben, this is Manchester United, a lot of pressure. Every game is like do or die'," Amorim said.

"He is always thinking about football. He's really obsessed about that."

Arsenal, stung by a hattrick of second-placed finishes in the past three seasons, have turned to Gyokeres to prevent another collapse.

Injuries to Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus exposed their lack of firepower last season, as they drew 14 matches and finished 10 points off Liverpool. This time, Arteta insists his squad has "versatility" and "different qualities" to finally strike gold.

The Gunners were deadly in the air, scoring 17 goals from set-pieces last season -- the most in the league -- and having Gyokores now only adds to that strength.

Meanwhile, United, desperate to bury the memory of last season's 15th-place disaster, have launched a spending spree. Alongside Sesko, they've splashed out on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in a £200 million attacking overhaul to get a shot a feeling former glory.

There's an extra twist. Gyokeres and Sesko were both on Arsenal's radar before the Gunners chose the Swede, while United swooped in for the one who was not chosen.