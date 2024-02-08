‘All our pain will go away after watching Sagorika play’

Not too long ago, neighbours were spreading baseless rumours about Mst Sagorika, criticising her parents for allowing her to play football.

And now, the same neighbours have set up a giant screen at the Rangatungi village in Rani Sankol upazila, Thakurgaon, to watch her play for Bangladesh in the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship final against India today.

Sagorika's parents, tea-vendor Liton Ali and Anjuman Ara Begum, told this to the reporters today after arriving in Dhaka to watch her play in the final at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium, without informing their daughter.

"We came here today from Thakurgaon because we want to watch Sagorika play from the stands for the first time. I think all my pain will go away after watching her match from the venue," Liton said.

They informed the reporters that they don't own a television and rented a neighbours tv to watch their daughter's match against Nepal. Today, Liton and Anjuman were presented with a television from the Walton Group.

Sagorika had to defy huge odds and endure criticism from the neighbors, who even spread a rumour that Sagorika had fled her home with a boy, when she left home to play in the Women's Football League last year.

"Last year our neighbor asked us whether our daughter, Sagorika, had fled with a boy. We told them and provided evidence that she had a match in the women's league and they could watch her playing live on their phones," said Anjuman.

"Now everyone is happy with Sagorika's achievements. They even showed us how the newspapers printed large photos of her," she added.

Speaking about their financial hardships, Liton said, "Before the start of the championship, my daughter wanted a pair of boots worth Tk 4000 but I could not provide it. Sagorika then told me that she was joking with me."

Sagorika took part in the Women's Football League and struck 10 goals for Brahmanbaria FC and thus was selected for U-17 women's team for the AFC U17 Championship Qualifiers last year.

Sagorika has been instrumental in Bangladesh's campaign in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship this year, scoring two goals against Nepal and one against India to seal the host's place in the final.