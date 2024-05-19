Hamza starts process to represent Bangladesh

Leicester City footballer Hamza Choudhury has taken his first step to play for the Bangladesh football team as he has started the process of procuring a Bangladesh passport, however, the player has met with an obstacle.

Hamza, who had expressed a desire to represent Bangladesh a few years ago, recently visited the Bangladesh High Commission in London with his family but had to return home after hitting a snag in his attempt.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary Emran Hossain Tushar told reporters today that they are working closely with Hamza and the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK with a view to get the Leicester City player available for Bangladesh in September's FIFA window.

"The National Teams Committee chairman [Kazi Nabil Ahmed] spoke to the high commissioner in England. The high commissioner informed him that she had spoken with Hamza's family and assured them of wholehearted support whenever Hamza goes to the High Commission," Emran told reporters on Sunday, adding that they also have maintained communication with Hamza.

Obtaining a Bangladesh passport is the first criteria that Hamza has to fulfill to represent Bangladesh at the international level.

As Hamza represented England at age-level competitions, he also needs the clearance from English Football Association to represent Bangladesh.

The BFF will appeal the English FA for Hamza's clearance as soon as he gets a Bangladesh passport. If BFF get the clearance, they will have to write to FIFA for the final approval.

The Leicester City midfielder's mother is of Bangladeshi origin while his father is of Grenadian descent.