Abahani aim to bounce back as BPL resumes today

Fri Jan 12, 2024 07:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 07:00 AM

Struggling Abahani will be desperate to get back on track in the Bangladesh Premier League when the country's professional football league resumes at three venues on Friday following a nearly two-week break for the national elections.

In a potentially exciting affair, six-time champions Abahani are set to take on Sheikh Jamal DC at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj. Elsewhere, Mohammedan SC play Brothers Union in Rajshahi, while Chittagong Abahani and Rahmatganj MFS clash in Munshiganj.

Google News Link

After two rounds, Abahani are languishing at eighth position of the 10-team table following a draw and a defeat against Rahmatganj MFS and Fortis FC, respectively. Sheikh Jamal, on the other hand, lost to Sheikh Russel KC in the league opener before beating Bangladesh Police FC.

Since the 2-1 win over Abahani in 2015, Sheikh Jamal have not tasted victory over the Sky Blues in the professional league encounters.

Related topic:
Bangladesh footballBangladesh Football Premier LeagueAbahaniMohammedan
