Seven-star Tahura unstoppable in ARB CSC's 17-0 win

National forward Tahura Khatun slammed seven goals to lead last season's runners-up Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club (ARB CSC) to a massive 17-0 win over Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadas in UCB Women's Football League (WFL) in Kamalapur, Dhaka, today.

The winning side dominated the first half, ending with 8-0 scoreline, before adding nine more goals in the biggest victory of the ongoing season.

WFL experienced its biggest victory ever in the 2020-21 season when Bashundhara Kings inflicted a whopping 20-0 defeat to Nasrin Sports Club. Kings were also close to repeating their feat in the last edition, having handed another massive 19-0 defeat to FC Brahmanbaria.

At the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Tahura struck in the 26th, 32nd and 44th minutes to complete her treble, striking another in the stoppage time of the first half. After resumption, the national forward netted a second-half hattrick as well – finding the target in the 48th, 83rd and 85th minute.

Fellow forward Mosammat Sagorika joined the party, scoring four goals, while Sauravi Akanda Prity hit a double. The remaining goals were struck by Sapna Rani, Kohati Kishu, Surma Jannat and Munki Akhter.