Football
Sports Reporter
Thu May 9, 2024 10:04 PM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 10:30 PM

Most Viewed

Football
WFL

Seven-star Tahura unstoppable in ARB CSC's 17-0 win

Sports Reporter
Thu May 9, 2024 10:04 PM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 10:30 PM
Tahura Khatun. Photo: BFF

National forward Tahura Khatun slammed seven goals to lead last season's runners-up Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club (ARB CSC) to a massive 17-0 win over Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadas in UCB Women's Football League (WFL) in Kamalapur, Dhaka, today.

The winning side dominated the first half, ending with 8-0 scoreline, before adding nine more goals in the biggest victory of the ongoing season.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

WFL experienced its biggest victory ever in the 2020-21 season when Bashundhara Kings inflicted a whopping 20-0 defeat to Nasrin Sports Club. Kings were also close to repeating their feat in the last edition, having handed another massive 19-0 defeat to FC Brahmanbaria.

Read more

Women's football league starting with concerns over competitiveness

At the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Tahura struck in the 26th, 32nd and 44th minutes to complete her treble, striking another in the stoppage time of the first half. After resumption, the national forward netted a second-half hattrick as well – finding the target in the 48th, 83rd and 85th minute.

Fellow forward Mosammat Sagorika joined the party, scoring four goals, while Sauravi Akanda Prity hit a double. The remaining goals were struck by Sapna Rani, Kohati Kishu, Surma Jannat and Munki Akhter.

 

Related topic:
Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SCARBCSCTahura KhatunMosammat Sagorika
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sagorika happy that 'everyone knows her now'

2m ago

I did it for my parents, for my country: Sagorika

3m ago
Sagorika, her parents

Sagorika to receive best player's trophy

2m ago
Bangladesh vs Singapore women's football

Tahura brace helps Bangladesh to 3-0 win over Singapore 

5m ago
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে ওসমান পরিবারের পছন্দের ৩ প্রার্থীর হার

নারায়ণগঞ্জ উপজেলা পরিষদ নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান ও ভাইস-চেয়ারম্যান পদে ওসমান পরিবার সমর্থিত তিনজন প্রার্থীই পরাজিত হয়েছেন। বরং স্থানীয় দুই সংসদ সদস্যের প্রবল বিরোধিতার মুখেও বিপুল ভোটের ব্যবধানে জয়ী...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

করদাতাদের ওপরই বেশি চাপ দিচ্ছে এনবিআর: সালমান এফ রহমান

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification