Women's football league starting with concerns over competitiveness

Captains of the nine teams participating in the sixth edition of the UCB Women's Football League pose for a picture. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Following a 16-month hiatus, the UCB Women's Football League is set to get underway today at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium with hopes of a competitive tournament, a prospect that seems challenging nonetheless.

None of the outfits from the top-flight Bangladesh Premier League are taking part in the sixth edition of the league, raising concerns about its competitiveness.

Facing little to no challenge on the field, star-studded Bashundhara Kings completed a three-peat in the previous three editions. However, they withdrew from the competition this time around following 'unrealistic payment demand' from national players.

Meanwhile, Nasrin Sports Academy, a familiar face in the women's football league, roped in most of the former Kings' players last moment to form a strong squad who are expected to go all the way without facing many challenges from the participating teams including two-time runners-up Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club.

However, Bangladesh Army SC Ltd, who made a last-moment entry under the tutelage of former successful women's national coach, Golam Rabbani Choton, will be in the focus in the nine-round league that will kick off with the match between Army and ARBC SC.

Even with the inclusion of Army SC, the sixth edition of the league will see only nine outfits, three less than the previous edition, competing in a single league format amid the heatwave across the country.

Despite concerns over the league's competitiveness, players remain optimistic about putting on a good show.

"We will play keeping our honour intact," said Sabina Khatun, skipper of Nasrin SA and Bangladesh national team, during media interaction of the nine captains on the eve of the tournament opener.

"We are going to play against players who are familiar to us. A number of players who once regularly represented the national team will be playing for Army SC. So, I think the league is going to be competitive rather than a one-way competition because everyone has formed good teams," Sabina added.

Surovi Akter Ety, captain of Uttara FC, said: "All players wait for the women's football league every year and they are happy to take part."

Army SC captain Mehenur Akter Mim said they are ready to give everyone a run for their money.

"Army formed a team for the first time in the women's league and we really toiled hard under Golam Rabbani Choton sir after skipping the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation. So, we will be trying to extract the best out of our hard work and give all the teams a good fight," Mim said.

Meanwhile, players of Nasrin SA and ARB CSC will be staying put at the BFF dormitory instead of joining camps of their respective teams like the other outfits.

"Bangladesh women's football team are going to play two FIFA friendly matches against Chinese Taipei on May 30 and June 3, so, we have decided to continue the training of the national team players, most of whom are playing for Nasrin SA and ARB CSC from the BFF dormitory. However, both clubs will bear the cost of food and accommodation of their respective players during the tournament, said BFF general secretary Emran Hossain.