Football
Star Sports Report
Sat Feb 17, 2024 10:54 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 11:00 PM

Football
SAFF U-19 Women's Championship

Sagorika to receive best player's trophy

Star Sports Report
Sat Feb 17, 2024 10:54 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 11:00 PM
Sagorika, her parents
Sagorika's parents (L) and Sagorika (R).

Bangladesh striker Mosammat Sagorika has been adjudged as the best player of the SAFF Women's Under-19 Championship, which concluded in Dhaka recently.

Sagorika, also the joint top scorer of the tournament with four goals, will be given the trophy at a ceremony at the SAFF Secretariat in Dhaka tomorrow, SAFF's secretary general Anwarul Haque Helal told media today.

The Bangladesh team will also be handed over the joint-winners' trophy.

Bangladesh and India were declared joint champions in the four-team championship after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw before 11 shots each side in the penalty shootout failed to find a winner.

Nepal, meanwhile, have been adjudged for the Fair Play award.

push notification