Sagorika to receive best player's trophy

Bangladesh striker Mosammat Sagorika has been adjudged as the best player of the SAFF Women's Under-19 Championship, which concluded in Dhaka recently.

Sagorika, also the joint top scorer of the tournament with four goals, will be given the trophy at a ceremony at the SAFF Secretariat in Dhaka tomorrow, SAFF's secretary general Anwarul Haque Helal told media today.

The Bangladesh team will also be handed over the joint-winners' trophy.

Bangladesh and India were declared joint champions in the four-team championship after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw before 11 shots each side in the penalty shootout failed to find a winner.

Nepal, meanwhile, have been adjudged for the Fair Play award.