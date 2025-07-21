‘We are all sad’: Sagorika dedicates goal to Uttara tragedy victims

Mosammat Sagorika delivered a goal-scoring masterclass on Monday, netting all four goals in Bangladesh's 4-0 rout of Nepal in the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship final match. But even in the glow of triumph at Bashundhara Kings Arena, her heart weighed heavy with grief for the victims of the plane crash at the Milestone School and College in Uttara earlier in the day.

Before kickoff, players and officials stood in solemn silence, mourning the lives lost in a tragic Bangladesh Air Force jet crash, killing at least 20 and injuring many more.

"The first goal I scored, I dedicated it to them," Sagorika said after the match. "Honestly, it's very tragic. Many people have died, and many are injured. So, we all are sad that such an incident has happened in Bangladesh."

Returning from a three-match suspension, the 17-year-old from Ranishangkail in Thakurgaon displayed immense composure and purpose, striking three times in the first-half before sealing her fourth in the second.

She had missed most of the tournament after a red card in a heated earlier clash against Nepal on July 13, but returned with purpose and perhaps a sense of personal redemption.

Despite her absence in three of the matches, Sagorika was named the tournament's best player. "Of course, it's a bit upsetting. If I had played those three matches, I might have become the top scorer. But even without playing, I became the best player. That makes me very happy."

When asked about the growing support for women's football in Bangladesh, her words turned hopeful: "It really touches me," she said. "Right now, everyone is focusing on football. If the people of Bangladesh continue to support us like this, we can take football much further."