Sagorika happy that 'everyone knows her now'

Bangladesh striker Mosammat Sagorika expressed her delight at receiving trophies for the best player and the top scorer in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, seven days after the final had taken place in Dhaka.

Bangladesh and India were declared joint champions in the four-team tournament after no clear winner could be decided in regulation time and penalty shootout. There was chaos and confusion regarding the champions following an unprofessional decision by the match referee.

As the dust settled, the joint winners' trophy was handed over to the Bangladesh team at an event at the BFF House today, where Sagorika was handed over two trophies.

Sagorika, who scored four goals in three matches including the equaliser in the final against India, expressed her happiness.

"Before the tournament, nobody knew me but now everyone knows me," said Sagorika, who once faced obstacles from the family for playing football.

"I feel really happy after becoming the best player of the tournament but the happiness could have been double had I got this trophy before," Sagorika said. "I did not know until today that I would get both trophies."

The girl from Thakurgaon is eager to play for the senior national team but she knows she has to work hard to secure a place there.

SAFF general secretary Anwarul Haque Helal, BFF women's wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron and other BFF executive members were present during the prize handover ceremony at the BFF artificial turf.