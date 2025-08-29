Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook has made it clear that his side isn't in Sylhet just to make up the numbers as they gear up for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting tomorrow at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Friday, Cook -- a former Bangladesh fielding coach -- was all smiles about his return to the country but didn't hold back when talking about Netherlands' desire to win when asked about facing the Tigers.

"So lovely to be back and seeing the faces again… really good memories here before. And great to be back at this venue as well," Cook said, recalling his last visit in 2018-19 when the West Indies toured Bangladesh.

But the pleasantries ended there. The Dutch coach didn't mince words about his team's ambitions in their first bilateral series in Bangladesh. Bangladesh have won four of the five T20Is against the Netherlands. The Netherlands' only victory against the Tigers came at home in 2012 during the only bilateral T20I series ever held between the two sides. The Dutch beat Bangladesh by one wicket at The Hague.

"In the T20 format, any team can win on any given day. They [Bangladesh] have played some good cricket recently, but also have shown that they are vulnerable in other series as well.

"So now we've come here confident that we can play a good game of cricket. We wouldn't be here if we didn't think we could win some games. And if we are drawn in the same groups again, we'd want to try and beat them again."

Cook pointed out that his team has been training on various surfaces back home from 4G astroturf mats to turf wickets and believes the experience will help them adapt quickly in Sylhet, especially after their training period was cut short due to rain.

"We are a team that prides themselves on being able to adjust. Many of these players were playing on a mat on a 4G astroturf last weekend. And sometimes they're playing on inserted astroturfs on soccer fields. And then the odd time we get to play on turf as well. So we've got so many different ways that we've been able to play. So when we come to these venues, we actually feel like we can adjust to the conditions quite quickly because we have to adjust to a whole bunch of different conditions where we're from as well.

As for the pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Cook admitted there were still unknowns but expected a fair contest.

"I think by all accounts, the wicket has been a good one here. Lots of runs in it, I'm sure, because the guys are preparing for the Asia Cup… I think they'll prepare a good wicket that simulates those types of conditions. We've been to Abu Dhabi before with Bangladesh as well and we know that there's a bit in it for the seamers. Pretty similar wicket to what we're used to in Sylhet."