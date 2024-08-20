Women's T20 World Cup moved from Bangladesh to UAE

Cricket
Tue Aug 20, 2024 08:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 08:42 PM

The ICC have stated that the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, set to be held in October, has been moved out of Bangladesh and will now take place in the UAE, with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) continuing to host the event.

The tournament will take place across the two venues in the UAE – Dubai and Sharjah – from October 3 to 20.

"It is a shame not to be hosting the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the team at the BCB for exploring all avenues to try and enable the event to be hosted in Bangladesh, but travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that wasn't feasible. However, they will retain hosting rights. We look forward to taking an ICC global event to Bangladesh in the near future.

"I'd also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for stepping in to host on behalf of the BCB and Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their generous offers of support, and we look forward to seeing ICC global events in both of those countries in 2026."

The UAE, home to the ICC headquarters, has become a significant hub for cricket in recent years, hosting numerous qualifier tournaments as well as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 alongside Oman.

