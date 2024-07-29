‘ICC understands that everything is all right’

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon yesterday said that his presence at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Annual Conference satisfied the governing body's concerns regarding the unrest in the country and assured them that the forthcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh could go ahead as planned.

Cricket website Cricbuzz had earlier reported that the ICC were monitoring the situation in Bangladesh following unrest in the country.

However, Papon, who returned to Dhaka on Saturday after attending the ICC conference in Colombo, said there was no formal discussion on the matter and claimed that the ICC officials are no longer concerned about Bangladesh hosting the tournament, which is set to run on October 3-20.

"When I went there, the situation in the country was dire. There was no way to communicate outside Bangladesh. They [ICC] were concerned with the news they were getting," Papon said in a press conference yesterday.

"After seeing me, they understood that everything is all right. After that there was no discussion about this in the ICC meeting," he added.

The BCB president also informed that the next ICC board meeting will take place in Bangladesh, where the ICC election could also take place.

