Sun Jul 28, 2024 02:58 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 03:00 PM

Deandra Dottin comes out of retirement for T20 World Cup

Deandra Dottin
Deandra Dottin. Photo: Collected

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin will return to international cricket two years after retiring from the national team, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who is the second-highest run scorer for West Indies in women's limited-overs cricket behind Staphanie Taylor, has rejoined the 2016 champions ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup in October in Bangladesh.

Dottin retired in July 2022 after 14 years in international cricket but continued to play in franchise leagues.

She said she decided to return to the West Indies team after discussions with CWI, including the governing body's president Kishore Shallow.

"I am eager to return to the game that I love and contribute my utmost to the West Indies women's team across all formats, with immediate effect," Dottin wrote in a letter shared by CWI.

Deandra DottinWest Indies AWomen's T20 World Cup 2024
