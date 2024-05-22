We did not play on good wickets at home: Shanto on batters’ struggles

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto once again blamed the wickets at home following a five-wicket defeat against USA in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Tuesday.

Bangladesh batting did not find the momentum they were hoping for in Houston after some dismal batting performances in the recent series against Zimbabwe at home, revealing form troubles just before the T20 World Cup in USA and the West Indies.

"We didn't bat well. We started well in the beginning but in the middle we lost couple of wickets, so I think if we can score more 20 runs then it would be a decent total," Shanto said in post-match presentations.

Bangladesh's batting has been a big worry and Shanto said not playing on good wickets earlier at home against Zimbabwe led saw them struggle.

"I don't think its wrong with the instincts. We did not play on a good wicket even in the Zimbabwe series so batsman are really struggling. But it's all mentality things so I really hope the batsman will come back in form," he added.

Hoping for a good start, Bangladesh lost wickets in the Powerplay with Soumya Sarkar's 13-ball 20 the notable innings in the Powerplay. Shanto continued his struggles in T20Is falling to a 11-ball 3 after the end of Powerplay before Bangladesh found themselves in deeper trouble at 68 for 4 in the 12th over following the run-out of Shakib Al Hasan for six.

The two in-form middle order batters in Tawhid Hridoy (58) and Mahmudullah Riyad (31) carried the innings with a 67-run stand from 47 deliveries to get Bangladesh to 153 for 6.

USA started the Powerplay brightly and only a double-wicket over from Mustafizur Rahman in the 12th over saw Bangladesh back in the game. Needing 55 off the last four overs however, Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh went after Mustafizur in the last of his two overs, picking up 32 runs as USA won a historic game, pulling off the biggest upset in their cricket history.

"It's a great feeling," said Singh.

"I was backing myself and the main aspect of the game was to stay in the game till the last. It came down to our best efforts in the last over and I think that was our plan," he said.

"Definitely Corey brings a lot of experience. He himself played a lot of big tournaments, big games. He knows how to finish games and how to stay calm under pressure, finish till the last ball...we all look up to him," he said.

The second game of the series will also be in Houston on Thursday.