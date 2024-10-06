SKY, Pandya pummel Bangladesh in T20I opener

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya powered India to a dominating seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series in Gwalior on Sunday.

SKY smacked three sixes and two fours for his 14-ball 29 before Pandya put away five fours and two sixes in a blistering unbeaten 16-ball 39 to chase down Bangladesh's subpar 127-run total in 11.5 overs on an evening when the visitors were completely outclassed.

Earlier, Bangladesh huffed and puffed to 127 all out in 19.5 overs after being put in to bat first.

Always behind the eight-ball, the Tigers fell prey to their own misadventure as they kept losing wickets from from the first over, with Arshdeep Singh starting the downfall.

Only skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (27) and Mehedi Hasan Miraz (35 not out) showed some resolve and application on a wicket which, albeit being a bit two-paced, looked very good for batting.

Arshdeep and Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets each for India.

India off to blistering start

India batters smacked Bangladesh bowlers to all parks in a riveting start to their chase as they managed 71 runs for the loss of two wickets after the end of the Powerplay in Gwalior on Sunday.

After opener Abishek Sharma (16 off seven balls) got run out in the second over, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson kept their foots on the accelerator with a 40-run stand, with the former smashing three sixes and two fours for his 14-ball 29 before he was caught at dee fine-leg.

Sampson remained unbeaten on a 14-ball 24 laced with five fours, with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy not out on one at the other end after the completion of the first six overs.

Tigers shot out for 127

End of 12 overs

Bangladesh were struggling at 75 for six after 12 overs, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto just departing after a 25-ball 27. Although the skipper showed some application and patience, the others were truly abject with their shotmaking as the hosts continued to take wickets right from the first over.

Shanto gave a return catch to Washington Sundar after Mahmudullah Riyad (1) and Towhid Hridoy (12) threw their wickets cheaply. Jaker Ali (8) had no clue about Varun Chakravarthy's guile after the pacers had reduced Bangladesh to 39 for two at the end of the Powerplay.

End of Powerplay

Bangladesh lost two early wickets to Arshdeep Singh before captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy started rebuilding the innings, with some attacking strokes mixed with some defensive display.

The Tigers reached 39 for two at the end of the first Powerplay, with the sixth over a maiden bowled by debutant pacer Mayank Yadav.

Hridoy, who had a reprieve, was on 12 while Shanto was batting on 14.

Liton Das was the first to fall, in the first over too from Arshdeep Singh, perishing while trying an extravagant stroke away from the body after stroking a boundary off the first ball he faced.

Emon started well, dispatching Hardik Pandya for a flicked six but the next over from Arshdeep, Emon chopped it on while trying to cut one with power just outside the off stump.

Toss

Bangladesh lost the toss and were sent in to bat in the first T20I by India captain Suryakumar Yadav in Gwalior today.

India handed caps to pacers Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Bangladesh, too, opted for a pace-strong attack, with three pacers and two spinners. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he would have preferred to bowl first on this fresh wicket.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim makes way for Parvez Hossain Emon while pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib finds a place on the bench. Mehedi Hasan Miraz, as expected, returns to the line-up following the retirement of Shakib Al Hasan.

This is the first international cricket match in Gwalior in 14 years although this very stadium, Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, will make its international debut through this match.

TEAMS:

Bangladesh: 1 Liton Das, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmadullah, 6 Mehedi Hasan Miraz 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Shoriful Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Varun Chakravarthy, 10 Mayank Yadav, 11 Arshdeep Singh