'No throwing in the towel': Morkel backs India for final-day push

India's Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj share a light moment with England's Jamie Smith as they return to the pavilion after play is suspended due to bad light on the fourth day of the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Sunday. PHOTO: REUTERS

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has urged his side to keep fighting during the final day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval today.

The fifth and final Test of the enthralling five-match series between England and India will reach its climax on Monday, with both sides still chasing victory with the hosts requiring 35 runs to win and the visitors another four wickets to square the series.

India fought back late on the fourth day with the crucial wickets of centurions Joe Root and Harry Brook and Morkel believes his side can still pull off an unlikely victory by claiming the final four scalps on Monday.

"You can't really afford to throw in the towel in a very important Test match, and for us it was key," Morkel said of his team's late fightback heading into stumps on the fourth day.

"To break that partnership, get a new batter in, we've seen it so many times before where if you get one (breakthrough) you can easily get one or two and just create a bit of pressure around that.

"For us to stay calm and really work hard to break that partnership and from there, just to get the ball in the right area.

"Tomorrow we can just focus on doing a good warm-up, get the boys ready to hopefully get the ball in the right area and create a little bit of excitement again."

If India are going to claim the final four wickets and level the series at 2-2 then fast bower Mohammed Siraj is likely to play a major role in helping the side get across the line.

Siraj is the leading wicket-taker already in the series with 20 scalps and Morkel is thrilled to see the fiery right-armer earn praise for his efforts.

"I'm very happy for Siraj that he's getting the recognition," Morkel said.

"He's a guy that in the changing room that will always lead the way and I think he's a natural leader, although vocally he doesn't speak a lot.

"I think he leads a lot of actions in this series. So far, he's done it with the ball at times that we've needed somebody to put his hand up and create something, even if it was bowling an extra two overs, three overs or creating opportunity for us, he's been that guy. So he's put in the effort and it's just nice to see the rewards.

"And today, again, at the backend, stepping up, getting the support behind the team to lift us in the crucial moments.

"It's those sort of smart plays that you need. And for me Siraj has just been outstanding."

