‘Didn’t expect that reaction’: Prasidh on Root altercation

India pacer Prasidh Krishna said he was surprised at Joe Root losing his cool so easily to a mild taunt on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test between India and England on Friday and revealed that it was not a coincidence but part of the team's plan against England's run machine.

Root, who had arrived at the crease with England on 129-2, was rapped on the gloves by Krishna in the first ball he faced and was beaten by the pacer again in the same over.

Krishna then said something to Root which the batter did not take too kindly, as he retaliated with a square drive for a four and then began a verbal exchange with the pacer, which forced umpire Kumar Dharmasena to intervene and it held up play for a couple of minutes or so.

The batter eventually departed for 29 as England could not capitalise on a strong start and folded for 247, taking a slim 23-run lead in the first innings.

After the day's play, Prasidh revealed that it was part of India's plan to distract Root and he was surprised at how easily the 34-year-old uncharacteristically lost his cool.

"I don't know why Rooty [reacted]. I just said, 'you're looking in great shape' and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that," Krishna told the BBC's Test Match Special.

"That was the plan, but I didn't expect the couple of words I said to get such a big reaction from him," he said at the media briefing.

"That's just who I am when I'm bowling, when I'm enjoying [my game]. If it means that I have a bit of a chatter with the batter… and it does help me when I can get under the nerves of the batsman and get a reaction from them. But I love the guy that he is. He is a legend of the game and I think it is great when two people are out there wanting to do the best and be a winner at a given moment."