Watcher Ravindra's key is team environment

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra did not exactly hit the ground running on his international breakout but went on to become one of the standout performers in his debut World Cup, setting records in his own way. The 24-year-old had a quiet tour of Bangladesh, not getting a game in the Test series but he has been keeping a keen eye on things. As he spoke with Abdullah Al Mehdi of The Daily Star after the recently concluded second Test, he discussed the Kiwi side's atmosphere, a terrific maiden World Cup, the Mirpur wicket, and more.

DS: You've played in Bangladesh before. Tell us of your overall experience.

RR: I guess it's pretty contrasting. Being able to play in different formats in conditions so different from home has been quite cool. Obviously, it's tough cricket, but I think that develops your game and makes you a better cricketer at the end of the day. I think it's nice to have a drawn series. It was a reflection of the way the two games went. So, yeah, it's always cool to visit Bangladesh.

DS: Your approach to a controversial wicket like Mirpur?

RR: I always think that in Test cricket, you want results and you want to be given the opportunity to win or lose a game of cricket.

In terms of criticism, I think it's good for us as players. Yeah, you might not get the runs you wanted, and maybe a good score isn't 150-180 in Test matches. For me, 50 or 60 [individually] is a really good score. So, I think bringing back your expectation on that [is required]. And, hey, as an international cricketer, you have to play on different surfaces around the world.

DS: The secret to your confidence shown in the India World Cup?

RR: I guess it was pretty surreal. The way it all happened, the freedom came from the environment, being able to express myself as a cricketer. That, too, with guys who are so reliable. Obviously better with Devon [Conway] in that first game [England]. He's a world-class cricketer. I've spent a lot of time with him; one of my closest mates. That's what's been important here in terms of our New Zealand environment. Everyone's kind of 'be yourself and play the game' that you believe is going to help the team. During that World Cup, I guess I was lucky enough to be in situations where I could take the game on, and it all sort of worked out luckily.

DS: Does a sense of community separate the New Zealand team from others?

RR: It's hard to speak for different international sides, obviously. Speaking for the New Zealand one, I guess we're all sort of good mates; we enjoy sharing the field, enjoy each other's company off the field. We always like to have a laugh and a joke and stuff. But I guess at the end of the day, we all understand what the common goal and objective is: being able to push the team forward. All the personal accolades, runs, wickets etc., will come as part of that.

DS: You talked about Conway. How about Williamson or Southee as mentors?

RR: I've spent time with Timmy [Tim Southee] and Kano [Kane Williamson] the last couple of years, but obviously not as much as I have with Dev [Devon Conway] and [Tom] Blundell. But they're all such great mentors.

The way they carry themselves on and off the field, how level they are, and how competitive they are and how they go about their processes. There's a reason why they've played international cricket for the better part of a decade and had so much success with this team. So, I think you do whatever you can to learn from them. They're like awesome teammates to share the field with. Amazing mentors and such great students of the game, they teach you the game.

DS: Did you get to consult Williamson even before making the team?

RR: No. I think it was just watching from afar and being able to observe and what he did was cool. As a kid watching them play, you're like, 'wow one day you could be involved with these guys'. So, it's definitely a special feeling.

DS: During your formative years, have you looked up to someone like Shakib Al Hasan?

RR: Yeah obviously, Shakib's done a lot of his time. [Ravindra] Jadeja too. People who bowl left-arm spin and bat left-handed are always ones you're gonna have a little affinity towards, but personally I didn't necessarily follow around as I wanted to be like [Daniel] Vettori, and really wanted to bat like Sachin [Tendulkar], [Rahul] Dravid, [Ricky] Ponting, [Brian] Lara, all those guys.

I guess from New Zealand, I really loved watching Ross Taylor bat. He was my favourite growing up. And then, obviously, through teenage years you see what Kane sort of did and you want to be like Kane.

DS: Where do you see yourself as an all-format all-rounder?

RR: I guess if you ask most people around me, they'd probably say, 'he shows maybe a little more interest in his batting or is more of a batting all-rounder', which I think is true right now, but I want to continue trying to be a genuine all-rounder in the future -- one who is very valuable for a team if you have someone in the top three who can bowl four overs in the T20s, 10 in one-dayers or long spells in a red ball game.

I guess it's cool always being involved. Even if you don't necessarily get the runs you want with the bat, you can have an effect on the game with the ball, and vice versa. So that's what interests me about the all-rounder tag.

DS: Disappointing at not making the Test eleven?

RR: I think the thing with the Black Caps Test side at the moment is there's a lot of guys in front of me who have done it for a number of years, who have amassed great records and have contributed so much to the team. For me it's about not being impatient.

I'm young enough and will end up playing a lot of cricket, whatever might happen. But I think it's understanding that the guy in front of me is a very, very good cricketer, so it's just the nature of the beast. It's so good to see someone like Glenn [Phillips] come back in and gets a man of the match. Yeah, definitely watching them here was about a learning curve whether you're playing or not.