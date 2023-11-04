Ravindra roars as New Zealand post 401-6 against Pakistan

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates with his captain Kane Williamson (R) after scoring a century during the 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 4, 2023. Photo: AFP

Rachin Ravindra cracked his third century of the World Cup while a fit-again Kane Williamson made up for lost time with 95 as New Zealand posted a commanding 401-6 from 50 overs in their high-stakes World Cup match against Pakistan on Saturday.

Ravindra, born in Wellington to Indian parents from Bengaluru, delighted the local fans with measured strokeplay and provided moments of magic to go past 500 runs in the World Cup with a 94-ball 108 that included 15 fours and a six.

He stitched together a superb 180-run stand with captain Williamson before Daryl Mitchell (29), Mark Chapman (39) and Glenn Phillips (41) swelled the total.

New Zealand are fourth in the table with eight points after seven matches, two points and two spots above Pakistan, and can end the Asian side's semi-final hopes with a victory.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's decision to bowl after winning the toss raised eyebrows after New Zealand made a fiery start at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with opening batsmen Devon Conway and Ravindra dominating the powerplay.

Hasan Ali, who replaced Usama Mir to give the 1992 champions an extra pace option, had Conway caught for 35 to end the pair's 68-run stand and bring Williamson to the wicket.

Playing his first match since sustaining a fractured thumb against Bangladesh last month, Williamson toyed with the bowlers and provided the perfect foil to Ravindra before cutting loose, having made his second half-century of the tournament.

Williamson fell to Iftikhar Ahmed while going for his third six, before Ravindra was dismissed by Mohammad Wasim (3-60), but New Zealand heaped more misery on Pakistan.