Pakistan bowl as Kane Willamson returns for NZ

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand in their crucial World Cup fixture in Bengaluru today

Pakistan are going with four seamers, with Hasan Ali coming in for Usama Mir. Pakistan have no Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan either.

New Zealand accommodate Williamson for Will Young and Ish Sodhi gets a chance in place of injured Matt Henry.

TEAMS

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf