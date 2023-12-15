U-19 Asia Cup: Maruf, Ariful star as Bangladesh beat India to reach final

Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Maruf Mridha and top-order batter Ariful Islam delivered standout performances to help their side beat India by four wickets in the second semifinal of the ACC Under-19 Asia at the ICC Cricket Academy in UAE on Friday to cement their spot in the final of the tournament.

Maruf scalped four wickets giving away 41 runs to help bundle out India for 188 after Bangladesh opted to field first, and Ariful spearheaded the chase, scoring a 90-ball 94 laced with nine fours and four sixes.

After losing three wickets for 34 runs, Ariful steadied the ship as he put together a 138-run fourth-wicket stand with Ahrar Amin to chase India's 189-run target in 42.5 overs.

Ahrar put away three boundaries for his 101-ball 44-run knock.

Bangladesh will take on hosts UAE in the final on Sunday.