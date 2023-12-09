Young Tigers face UAE in Asia Cup

Bangladesh under-19 team will begin the ACC U-19 Asia Cup campaign today as they take on hosts UAE at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Bangladesh, placed in Group B, will face Japan and Sri Lanka in their next two games scheduled for December 11 and 13 respectively. Group A features India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

Bangladesh finished third in the recently-concluded quadrangular series in India. The young Tigers, however, are aiming to reach the final of the Asia Cup this time around.

Before boarding the flight to UAE, age-level selector and former cricketer Hannan Sarkar informed that the performance of the Asia Cup will be crucial for them to form the final squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa in January next year.