Yearzan stands tall to deliver title

When Sauravi Akanda Prity missed the first attempt in the penalty shootout of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship final against India on Saturday, the apprehension of a sinking ship close to the shore must have gripped the entire team.

India coach Biby Thomas Muttath had taken off regular goalkeeper Munni and brought on Surajmuni Kumari just before the end of regulation time. Surajmuni pulled off a brilliant save to deny Prity, later adjudged the most valuable player of the competition.

Then stepped up Yearzan Begum and changed the fate of the final with a starring performance under the bar, saving three Indian spot-kicks to help Bangladesh emerge as unbeaten champions with a 3-2 win.

Yearzan blocked the final attempt from Linda Divyani, sending her teammates and a handful of Bangladeshi supporters at the gallery into wild euphoria at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal.

"It is a different feeling to become the best goalkeeper in my debut international tournament. I want to thank my coach to take me to this level. I am really happy. I want to dedicate this award to my coach and my father," said Yearzan, overwhelmed with emotion.

The final battle entered the dramatic shootout after Bangladesh defender Mariam Binte Hanna cancelled out India's Anushka Kumari's fourth-minute lead in the 71st minute with a side-volley on a corner kick. And while Prity's effort was stopped and Alpi Akter's attempt came off the woodwork, Yearzan made sure Bangladesh regained the title of the age-group completion (played alternatively between under-15 and under-16 levels) since their maiden triumph in 2017.

Since the maiden success in the SAFF Women's Championship in 2022, Bangladesh women have now added three more accolades to their growing trophy cabinet by winning the SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship, SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship and SAFF U-16 Women's Championship titles.

Although Prity won the most valuable player award, she missed out on the top-scorer's trophy to India's Anushka Kumari by the odd goal. However, she wasn't disappointed at all for not winning the individual accolade.

"I don't have any regrets for not winning the top-scorer award because becoming the champions is the most important thing. We had confidence and belief that Yearzan could make the saves and deliver the trophy," said Prity, who scored five goals in the three round-robin matches of the competition.

Captain Arpita Biswas revealed that she had the confidence in her teammates, saying that ever since she touched the trophy at the pre-final photoshoot, she had her eyes on the ultimate prize.

"I was very excited to see the trophy at the pre-final event. I touched the trophy and since then I was determined to take this trophy home. I also transferred my dream to my teammates and told them not to allow India to take it."