Too safe to seal it? Gavaskar, Manjrekar question Jadeja’s cautious Lord’s knock

Ravindra Jadeja was praised Tuesday for almost taking India to an unlikely Test win at Lord's, but former greats said a little more risk-taking with the bat might have got his side over the line.

Jadeja, batting at number seven, hit a painstaking unbeaten 61 as he shepherded the tail from 112-8 at lunch chasing 193 for victory against England in the third Test.

But he eventually ran out of partners after more than four hours at the crease as India were all out for 170 after tea on a nerve-shredding final day.

Jadeja, who came in at 71-5 and saw India slump to 112-8 at lunch, chose to protect Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj from England's attack by scoring singles to keep the strike and controlling his attacking instincts.

Former batting great Sunil Gavaskar said on Sony Sports that scoring quicker and putting pressure back on England's bowlers might have resulted in "a partnership of 60-70 would have made a difference".

"India never got that (partnership)," he said.

"You could say that Jadeja could have taken the odd chance and not necessarily the aerial route when Joe Root and Shoaib Bashir were bowling. But full marks to him (Jadeja)."

Jadeja hit just four fours and one six in his 181-ball stay before Bashir bowled number 11 Siraj to trigger jubilant England celebrations.

"I'd like to look a little deeper into that whole innings," former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.

"There was one attempt at playing a shot that went for six.

"But I don't think there were too many attempted attacking shots.

"For me, one telling moment was when he got to his fifty and India were still a few runs short.

"You saw the reaction of the dressing room there were people applauding but I don't think there was excitement around and belief that Jadeja would take them through."

India's greatest batsman Sachin Tendulkar lamented: "So near, yet so far."

"Jadeja, Bumrah, & Siraj fought all the way till the end," he posted on X.

"Well tried, Team India. England played well to keep the pressure on and produced the result they desired. Congratulations on a hard-fought win."

England lead the series 2-1 with two to play.

The fourth Test starts at Manchester's Old Trafford on July 23.