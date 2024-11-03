Jadeja takes five as India chase 147 to avoid series sweep
Spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed five wickets as India bowled out New Zealand for 174 on Sunday, leaving the hosts needing a tricky 147 to win the third Test.
New Zealand, who lead the three-match series 2-0, resumed on 171-9, losing Ajaz Patel for eight off Jadeja after seven minutes of play on day three at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The left-handed Ajaz was caught at deep mid-wicket off a slog sweep as left-arm spinner Jadeja ended with a match haul of 10 wickets. He also claimed five in New Zealand's first innings.
Fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets.
The hosts are seeking to avoid being swept 3-0 after New Zealand won the first two Tests to register their first Test series triumph in India.
Will Young top-scored with 51 on Saturday on a track that has turned sharply since day one.
Shubman Gill hit 90 in India's 263 which gave them a slender 28-run first-innings lead in response to New Zealand's 235.
Comments