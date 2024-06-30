All-rounder Jadeja retires from T20 internationals

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has announced his decision to retire from T20 internationals following India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja has called it quits from T20 internationals, bowing out on a high with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats," Jadeja stated in his Instagram post.

"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support."

Jadeja, who made his T20I debut in 2009, represented India in 74 T20Is, taking 54 wickets and scoring 515 runs.

He was an integral part of six T20 World Cup campaigns, tasting success in his final one as India returned with the men's T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years.

Jadeja also confirmed that he would continue to represent India in other formats.