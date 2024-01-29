Cricket
India to miss Jadeja and Rahul in second England Test

Photos: AFP

Injuries have ruled out India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul from the second Test against England, beginning 1 February.

Three players have been added to the revised squad in their place – Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

"Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day Four of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain," the BCCI said.

The BCCI said its medics are "monitoring the progress of the duo".

Rohit Sharma's India lost the nail-biting first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad on Sunday after being ahead in the match for most of the opening three days.

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

