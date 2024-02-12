Cricket
AFP, New Delhi
Mon Feb 12, 2024 09:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 11:06 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

India's KL Rahul out of third England Test

AFP, New Delhi
Mon Feb 12, 2024 09:45 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 11:06 PM
Photo: AFP

India's KL Rahul has been ruled out of the third Test against England but expected to be match-fit for the final two games, the country's cricket board said Monday.

The Test begins Thursday in Rajkot with the five-match series level at 1-1 after India bounced back from their opening loss.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja missed the second Test due to injuries but were named in the squad for the rest of the three matches subject to fitness.

Rahul has reached "90 percent of match fitness and is progressing well", the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.

"He will continue his recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to be completely match-fit for the fourth and fifth Test."

Uncapped batsman Devdutt Padikkal has been added to the squad as Rahul's replacement.

Star batsman Virat Kohli will miss the entire series after he opted out of the first two matches due to "personal reasons".

Updated Squad for the third Test: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal

Related topic:
KL RahulIndia vs England
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rohit hits fifty after Kohli falls for duck

England haven't 'lost faith' as India challenge looms

Dravid backs underfire Rahul to click

Kishan replaces Rahul in India squad for WTC final

Tests: A format that refuses to die

1w ago
দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশের অর্থনৈতিক পরিস্থিতি উন্নতির দিকে যাচ্ছে: অর্থমন্ত্রী

‘আগামী কয়েক দিনের মধ্যে দেশের অর্থনীতির সার্বিক চিত্র পরিষ্কার হবে।’

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি ভুল রাজনীতির চোরাবালিতে আটকে গেছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification